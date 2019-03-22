

Relaxnews





After presenting a restyled GLC at this year's Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new version of the Coupé model, gaining extra driver aid systems and a new line-up of engines.

The new GLC Coupé stands out with its dominant front end, featuring a diamond radiator grille, distinctive air intakes and standard-fit LED headlamps. Inside, the multifunction steering wheel has been revised, featuring buttons for controlling the instrument cluster and the onboard infotainment system. The latest-gen MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system can notably be operated by voice control, using the "Hey Mercedes" prompt.

Among the new features in this model, Mercedes notably highlights its Trailer Maneuvring Assist function, offering assistance when maneuvering in reverse by using sensors to measure the angle between the towing vehicle and trailer to help prevent bumps and scrapes.

Finally, the restyled Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé gets a set of new engines, ranging from 163 to 258 horsepower, all of which meet the new European standards coming into force from 2020. Note that the gasoline engines are electrified by integration of a 48-volt onboard electrical system (EQ Boost).

The new GLC Coupé is expected to land in the summer of 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced.