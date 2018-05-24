

Relaxnews





Mercedes-AMG has now completed the final piece of its inline-six powered midsize jigsaw with the reveal of the AMG E53 sedan, which utilises the same 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six also found in the CLS53 and E53 coupe and convertible models.

The engine under the hood of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan also produces the same 429 horsepower and 384 lb.-ft. of torque as it does elsewhere, but perhaps the standout point of this powerplant is the 48-volt ultra-mild hybrid assist system it also shares with its siblings. Combining a starter-generator and a small electrically-driven compressor in the intake tract of the engine, one of the primary duties of the system is to help reduce turbo lag, and it certainly manages to do just that.

There's only one gearbox available with the 2019 E53 sedan, but that's not a problem as it's the excellent nine-speed auto used extensively throughout the Mercedes family at the moment. It does an excellent job of sending the power in this case to all four wheels, and the performance is combined with a superb ride courtesy of a sport-tuned air suspension setup.

Although this model may look considerably more conservative than its coupe and convertible siblings, because it shares so much of its underpinnings with them it's no surprise this practical four-door is every bit as quick as its two-door equivalents. The sedan gets from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, which is the same as the convertible and just a tenth of a second slower than the coupe.

This isn't just a high-powered version of a regular E-Class though, as visually, the E53 borrows a number of styling cues from the somewhat sexier two-door versions. The twin bulges in the hood are shared with the two-door models, and there's also an aggressive diffuser design adorning the rear bumper, and twin exhaust tips on either side of the sedan. Much is typical E-Class fare inside the cabin of the E53 sedan, but a standard AMG steering wheel is included while AMG sport seats and a carbon fiber trim are actually optional extras.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but sales will commence later this year around the same time as the coupe, cabriolet and the CLS.