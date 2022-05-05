McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the second free practice for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, on April 23, 2022. (Luca Bruno / AP) McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the second free practice for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, on April 23, 2022. (Luca Bruno / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS