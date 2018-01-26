

Relaxnews





The McLaren 570S GT4 race car is an incredible piece of automotive engineering, but the problem with cars like that is that no matter how easily someone might be able to afford one, they'll only be able to enjoy it on a track as it's nowhere near road-legal. But McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has overcome this dilemma to some extent by coming up with the MSO X, which is basically a road-legal version of the McLaren 570S GT4. And the 10 cars being built have just been delivered to their owners at a special McLaren customer event held near Las Vegas.

This wasn't a car that McLaren had decided to produce of its own accord though, which helps explain the extremely small production run. In fact, this was actually an MSO Bespoke project, which is a service MSO offers where almost limitless personalization and enhancement of McLaren cars is catered for. In this particular case, these 10 MSO X cars were ordered by the largest McLaren retailer in the United States, which is McLaren Newport Beach.

The external appearance of the cars mirrors the McLaren 570S GT4 race car as closely as possible, including a 570S GT4-inspired, pylon-mounted rear spoiler that delivers close to 100 kg of additional downforce. And in true hypercar style, there's extensive use of satin finish carbon fiber across the entire bodywork, which includes the roof, hood, side skirts and engine cover, as well as a unique rear bumper that even has 'cut-outs' to further aid weight reduction.

But to make these cars truly usable on the road, they do come with a number of features you'll never find on a 570S GT4. These enhancements on the race specification include the likes of parking sensors, rear view cameras, vehicle lift and race air conditioning.

From initial discussion to the sale and delivery of the 10 cars took just eight months. Pietro Frigerio, the Dealer Principal of the commissioning dealership explained: "The aim of this project was to have a serious track car that could still be driven on the road and this finished project screams ‘race car' to the casual onlooker. To have the MSO X project go from renderings at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last July to the 10 magnificent supercars that we handed over to our excited clients today, is nothing short of amazing."