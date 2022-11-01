McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500

McLaren Team CEO Zak Brown speaks during a news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 22, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Charlie Neibergall / AP) McLaren Team CEO Zak Brown speaks during a news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 22, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS