Although sporty cars like the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota GT86 certainly look fast, they're really more about handling than outright power. However, a little extra power doesn't hurt with such cars, and an extra dose of power is one of a number of updates the Japanese automaker has announced for the refreshed 2019 MX-5 Miata.

The news of the updates was leaked by a Japanese magazine last week, so as is the way of things, the manufacturer has now confirmed what we can expect for the 2019 model year. But although the 1.5 and 2.0-liter powerplants will both receive a welcome power boost, details have only been revealed for the higher capacity of the two units. It shouldn't be long until we have all the data though, as the 2019 MX-5 is set to start arriving in dealerships from August of this year.

It was only less than a year ago the Mazda roadster benefitted from new steering and suspension settings, but this latest round of enhancements focus on the 2.0-litre engine. Instead of the current 158 bhp, the 2019 models equipped with the 2.0-litre engine will now develop an impressive 181 bhp and the available torque will increase by 5 Nm.

The redline of the engine increases from the current 6,800 rpm to 7,500 rpm, and Mazda claims that altogether the changes will result in "refined acceleration control" which the manufacturer also claims will help to "minimize lag between throttle applications and vehicle response."

On top of the engine upgrades, the refreshed MX-5 will be available with a new brown canvas soft top, new black metallic 17-inch alloy wheels, a newly telescopic steering wheel, doors that will be easier-to-open, and revised door stops, cup holders and seat levers.

As far as safety is concerned, the 2019 MX-5 will get a new, standard rearview camera and other available new features such as Traffic Sign Recognition and Smart City Brake Support. These will be in addition to further i-ACTIVSENSE safety technologies found in numerous trim levels.

Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.