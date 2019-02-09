

Relaxnews





Toyota this week unveiled the newest version of the hearty and heavy-duty full-size Sequoia SUV: the TRD Pro-trimmed 2020 Toyota Sequoia.

On Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show, Toyota unveiled the 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro and, just like those with the TRD Pro trim that came before, it's been designed to "show the off-road who's boss." However, this model hasn't just been designed to go off the beaten path; The TRD Pro Sequoia is more technologically advanced than other models featuring updated equipment with more driver-assist features and complete with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and Amazon Alexa.

The TRD Pro trim comes standard with a set of 2.5-inch Internal Bypass Fox Shocks that make sure the wheels never leave the ground when rolling over uneven ground or crawling across rocks. Just like the Tundra, Tacoma, and 4Runner TRD Pro models have their own unique set of features giving them off-road-ready edge, so does the Sequoia iteration.

This particular model comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine with multi-mode 4WD capable of generating 381-hp and 401 lb.-ft. of torque -- the same one used in the 2019 Sequoia SR5. Not only will this Sequoia be able to power through nearly any terrain, it can also tow up to 7,000 lbs. while carrying up to seven-people who can sit pretty with ample legroom.

The grille has been updated to sport a black grate with an eye-catching "TOYOTA" placed in the center like all the other members of the TRD Pro family. To further enhance its ruggedness, the Sequoia gets some LED headlights, fog lights, and a set of black BBS forged wheels.

Inside, the seats are covered in a black leather trim, and the headrests feature the TRD Pro Badge that matches those on the exterior. Naturally, this off-roader has some all-weather floormats.

Some of the updates that this TRD Pro model dons have also been extended across the entire TRD Pro lineup including the Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. All are equipped with touchscreen infotainment display that controls an updated audio system, though size varies per model.

The multimedia system that comes standard on the 4Runner and Tacoma TRD Pros has been brought to the Tundra CrewMax and Sequoia, and all models now have a Push-Button Start.

This fourth member of TRD Pro family will come out later this year, but you can see it on display at the Chicago Auto Show which runs until February 18. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date. The standard non-TRD Pro Sequoia starts at $48,700.