

Relaxnews





Maserati has announced two North American premieres that will take place at the New York International Auto Show next week -- and neither one is a new vehicle.

Maserati announced on Wednesday that instead of debuting new cars at the New York Auto Show this year, it will debut an extensive customization program and a new interior trim made in collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna.

One-Of-One customization program

This program, which will roll out to US-based dealerships in the near future, will allow individual customers to personally select from thousands of interior and exterior options to design a vehicle tailored to their needs and tastes "whether it's a favorite color palette, material or design inspiration." To celebrate the New York Auto Show, Maserati created a surprise, never-before-seen One Of One customized Levante GTS for a celebrity who will be given the keys on April 17.

Pelletessuta Interior by Ermenegildo Zegna

Secondly, Maserati will debut a bronze Levante with a luxurious Pelletessuta interior developed with Ermenegildo Zegna. With this trim, the seats are upholstered in a lightweight woven Nappa leather that the company describes as supple, durable, comfortable, and beautiful. The option will arrive to US showrooms during the spring of next year on several models.

In addition to these two debuts, the entire Maserati portfolio will be on display at the New York International Auto Show which includes the Levante SUV, Ghibli sport sedan, Quattroporte sedan, and GranTurismo convertible.