

The Associated Press





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysia's transport minister says the government will take an active role in recalls to replace flawed Takata air bags after data from eight car manufacturers showed that more than 350,000 car owners have not responded.

The deaths of seven people in Malaysia have been linked to the defective air bags. The latest victim was a 23-year old student whose 2004 Honda City crashed May 27 in Kuala Lumpur, the second death this year alone.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the Road Transport Department will take over from auto manufacturers in sending recall notices to affected car owners. He said Tuesday that two reminders will be sent and car owners who still fail to respond will face fines and be barred from renewing their road registrations.