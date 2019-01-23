Look, no hands! Driverless cars now allowed on Ontario roads
A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (AP / Gene J. Puskar)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:57AM EST
TORONTO -- Driverless cars are now allowed on Ontario roads.
Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek has announced that, as of Jan. 1, participants in Ontario's automated vehicle pilot program can test driverless cars on public roadways, under strict conditions.
The program's nine participants -- including BlackBerry's QNX, Magna, Uber and the University of Waterloo -- are currently testing 10 vehicles, but aren't yet using fully driverless ones.
Yurek also announced that members of the public will be able to drive "Level 3" conditionally automated vehicles, which manage most safety-critical driving functions but the driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at all times.
The Progressive Conservative government says it isn't aware of any such vehicles for sale in Canada yet, but once they become available, they will be allowed on Ontario roads.
The changes were first proposed last year by the previous Liberal government.
