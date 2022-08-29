LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries

The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

