

Relaxnews





Starting with the 2020 model year, all upcoming vehicles in Lexus's US portfolio will come standard with Lexus Safety System+.

In an attempt to "prevent crashes before they happen," Toyota's luxury car division Lexus will start integrating the brand's Safety System+ into all vehicles within its portfolio starting with the 2020 model year.

This system is a collection of four Lexus safety packages: the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, the Lane Departure Alert system, Intelligent High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. All these systems work together using radar and camera technology to ensure that the driver is moving safety, is visible to those around the vehicle, and doesn't collide with anyone or anything.

In 2017 alone, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that 6.5 million crashes took place throughout the year -- a figure that only takes into account reported crashes. In response, Lexus has decided to add this safety suite to help the company realize their vision of living in "a world without crashes."