

Relaxnews





The opening rounds of the 2018 Formula One season may not have gone as well for reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton as he and his team would have liked, but the idea of Hamilton putting his car up for sale so early in the season does seem a little premature.

Of course, the Lewis Hamilton-owned Mercedes that is up for sale in the UK on the Auto Trader website isn't an F1 car, but instead a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach previously owned by the Formula One Champion.

Auto Trader is the largest automotive marketplace for new and used cars in the UK, and there's no shortage of both exotic and mundane models for sale there at any given time. However, a car previously owned by a motor racing legend like Hamilton is something special by any measure, but it's not obviously reflected in the asking price of £104,990 (around US$182,777). At the moment, a brand new one in the UK costs from £171,925 (around US$299,309).

The car is a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz S Class 6.0 S600 Maybach 7G-Tronic with 27,500 miles on the clock and a number of upgrades, but it's not even the most expensive one on the site at the moment. There are two examples priced higher than the former Lewis Hamilton car, although to be fair, they are both newer and have fewer miles on them. The most expensive one is a late 2017 model with the more powerful 621 bhp engine that's priced at £139,999 (US$243,728). But a gray version with the same engine as Hamilton's old car that's a 2016 model with 15,445 miles on the clock is priced at a few thousand more the one formerly owned by the F1 champion.

Auto Trader's Editorial Director, Erin Baker, says of the listing: "This is a seriously luxurious car. The standard S-Class is one of the swankiest cars that Mercedes makes, and this Maybach edition is even more high-end, featuring ultimate comfort mixed with cutting-edge technology."

Baker went on to add: "as celebrity cars on Auto Trader go this is something special, and I don't anticipate it will be available for long. Mercedes must have offered him something pretty special to replace this one. Maybe it's the new Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar."