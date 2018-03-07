

Relaxnews





Range Rover, the world's premier luxury off-roader, was the first of its kind to give us a supercharged model, and then, when the ultra-luxurious 518 horsepower Autobiography wasn't enough, Land Rover raised the bar for luxury SUVs again with the 577 horsepower SVAutobiography Dynamic. But now the British luxury SUV manufacturer is taking things even further by unveiling the Range Rover SV Coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

It's important to point out though, that when the company describes this new flagship model as the "world's first full-size luxury SUV Coupe," it means straight from the factory. Very specialized aftermarket coachbuilders have been lobbing the rear doors off Range Rovers for years now, but this is the first time they have come direct from Land Rover since the very first Range Rover stopped appearing in its original two-door format.

Although the SV Coupe is a much sportier-looking model than the SVAutobiography Dynamic, the underpinnings remain unchanged. There's nothing wrong at all with that though as it means there's 557 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft. of torque to play with. In this case, that translates to a 0 to 60 mph time of just 5.0 seconds and a top speed that's now upped to an impressive 165 mph. Although that's just 0.1 seconds faster to 60 mph and a 35 mph higher top speed than the SVAutobiography Dynamic, it still makes the SV Coupe the fastest Range Rover ever.

As for the more important aesthetic matters, the designers have done more than just take away the rear doors here as every single panel other than the hood and rear tailgate have benefited from some sort of cosmetic surgery. The power-close doors have now been fitted with frameless windows, and the grille and side vents have been redesigned in materials such as Brunel Metallic mesh and Noble Chrome with Satin Indus Silver metal surrounds.

Even though most of the images so far have shown the SV Coupe in white, it's also available in Constellation, Parallax, Liquesence, Obsidian, Ethereal, Flux, Valloire, and Desire.

The SV Coupe launches with a starting price of £240,000 (or around US$295,00), but it's possible for any or all of the eventual 999 owners to add up to £100,000 of bespoke extras. So, a new Range Rover SV Coupe could end up costing as much as £340k.