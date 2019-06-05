

Relaxnews





Lamborghini has announced the Huracán Sterrato, a concept that combines the "prowess" of the V10 Huracán and the "off-road expertise" of the Urus Super SUV to create a super sports car that you can take off the beaten path.

On Tuesday, Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán Sterrato concept, a "super sports car for challenging environments."

To create this unconventional model, the R&D and design teams at Lamborghini basically fused together the V10 Huracán EVO and the Urus Super SUV. It's powered by the same 5.2-liter engine capable of producing 640hp as its sports car predecessor and is controlled by the same technological brain (the LDVI) as the V10 Huracán EVO -- albeit it being recalibrated for off-road driving.

On the outside, the Sterrato appears to be a standard sports car, through it's undergone some changes that make it more attuned to off-roading. Ground clearance has been increased by 47mm, and the tires have been swapped out for a larger set with improved asperity absorption and grip.

The entire body of the model has been outfitted with extra protections and aluminum reinforcements to protect the car from rocks, mud, and almost anything else you may want to drive over or through. The image of the Sterrato revealed on Tuesday is dressed in an additional LED light package which adds an LED light bar to the roof in addition to LED bumper lights with flood functioning.

Inside, the driver and passenger are protected by an aluminum roll cage, four-point seatbelts, and aluminum floor panels.

In the '70s, Lamborghini created two models, the Jarama and Urraco, that likewise served as experiments for combining the company's high-performance and off-roading technology.