As startup electric car companies continue to produce prototypes boasting outrageous amounts of horsepower and torque, more traditional big-name performance car manufacturers are starting to fall behind in the power stakes. It remains to be seen how the fight between electric and petrol performance vehicles pans out over time, but for the moment Lamborghini has been seen fighting back by testing what's set to be the most powerful road-going Lambo to-date at the Nurburgring, the Aventador Super Veloce Jota (SVJ).

Although official images have yet to be unveiled, the bodywork performance enhancements are probably going to make this one look like the most outrageous-looking Lamborghini ever too. There are going to be scoops, vents, spoilers, a massive rear diffuser, and an equally massive spoiler, which are designed to make the most of what's expected to be as much as 800 bhp on tap with the finished car.

Lamborghini has been accused by some observers of going a little soft in terms of the design and styling of its cars in recent times, which probably isn't unfair criticism when we think of the likes of the Countach and Diablo of years gone by. However, the Aventador Super Veloce Jota seems as though it's going to be every bit as muscular and flashy as those illustrious predecessors.

Under the hood will be a 6.5-litre V-12 engine, and 800 bhp shouldn't be too much to expect from it as the current Aventador SV already produces some 730 bhp. The SVJ will also benefit from tweaks to its chassis to help it handle the extra power, and turn it into the kind of performance such a car deserves.

The J (Jota) part of the name of the new Lamborghini flagship model has always been reserved in the past for the company's most overtly aggressive and exclusive models. It's only been used twice before for a Miura and a Diablo, so it's something pretty special for the Aventador to get the Jota treatment.

It's not been confirmed when the production model will be officially unveiled yet, but the smart money suggests the second half of this year which could point to the Paris Motor Show in early October.