

Relaxnews





For a car that's essentially a track-focused version of an existing model, there's been a lot of noise and anticipation lately surrounding the launch of the Aventador Superveloce Jota (SVJ). There have been endless spy shots and teasers for weeks now, but Lamborghini has now finally taken the wraps off its stunning new model.

The addition of the number 63 after the SVJ designation of some of these new Aventador flagships has even more significance. In the first instance it refers to the year 1963 which is when Lamborghini was founded, and it also refers to the limited production run of just 63 units of these most exclusive of Lamborghinis.

There's an awful lot of carbon fiber on display as well as plenty of less-than subtle graphics that will definitely make this one stand out in just about any crowd, but the main focus of this car is power and performance.

Under the hood of the Aventador SVJ is a V-12 engine putting out 770 horsepower and 530 lb.-ft. of torque, which translates into a 0 to 62 mph time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed in excess of 217 mph. While there are plenty of cars these days that can claim similar or better numbers than those, it's the way this beauty handles that will really set it apart. And we don't just have to take Lamborghini's word for it either as the SVJ is the current Nurburgring production vehicle lap record holder with a time of 6:44.97.

A major contributor to the car's performance is Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0, which is a system making its debut here on the SVJ that's similar to the one found on the Huracan Performante, where electronic actuators can open or close flaps in the front splitter and on the engine cover. When combined with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva 2.0, the electronic brain of the SVJ is capable of adjusting between zero and maximum downforce in less than 500 milliseconds. Air passing over the car's rear wing can be sent left or right as required, so downforce is only applied to the wheel needing it.

There may be only 63 of the SVJ 63s being built, but there will be considerably more of the slightly less-exclusive Aventador SVJ. The total production run will number 900 cars, including the 63 SVJ 63s, and prices start from US$517,770 with deliveries getting underway in the first part of next year.