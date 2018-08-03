Lamborghini impounded after Ontario driver hit 124 km/h in 60 zone: police
Police in Hamilton, Ont., released this photo of a Lamborghini impounded on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 4:04PM EDT
HAMILTON -- Police say a Hamilton man will have to do without his Lamborghini for a week after being charged with stunt driving.
Hamilton police say the red sportscar was towed and impounded after the driver was allegedly nabbed doing 124 km/h in a 60 zone on Thursday afternoon.
They say the driver was issued a seven-day licence suspension in addition to the vehicle being impounded.
It's alleged the driver was already prohibited from driving as a result of a suspension for unpaid fines.
A 35-year-old man is charged with speeding, stunt driving and driving while suspended.
He is to appear in court on Sept. 6.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Trump proposes U.S. car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest
- Ricciardo to leave Red Bull for Renault at end of F1 season
- With spotlight fading, Detroit auto show moves to summer
- Toyota logs record 1Q profit, cuts full year sales outlook
- AP FACT CHECK: U.S. Fed gov't overstates claims of auto safety