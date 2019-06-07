

Relaxnews





On Kia's official Korean Facebook page earlier this week, the company posted a handful of sketches of what looks to be a facelifted Cadenza.

Though the Kia Cadenza was first produced back in 2009, the sedan wasn't introduced to the US until the 2014 model year; four years later and just in time for a major model refresh, Kia's Korean Facebook page published an album of four sketches depicting the 2020 K7, the name of the Cadenza in Korea.

Based on the images, Kia is bringing a more luxurious disposition to the model. Nearly all elements on the front end look to have been widened and become more angular: the grille, the headlights, and all components on the bumper. While the rear end doesn't appear to have changed much, it looks like it has been squared out to further emphasize the new aggressive stance of the model.

Like the outside, the interior features cleaner contours that are no longer abruptly obstructed by various air vents, controls, or cup holders like in the 2019 version. A larger touch screen has been set into a wood-trimmed dash above the center console which has been finished in a gloss black.

All versions of the 2019 Cadenza are powered by a 3.3-litre V6 engine that can generate 290hp, 253 lb.-ft. of torque; therefore, it's likely that the 2020 model will be powered by the same engine or one very similar.

The base version of the 2019 Cadenza has a starting MSRP of US$33,100, so the price of the refreshed version will likely fall within the same ballpark.