

Relaxnews





The Kia Niro was something of a groundbreaking model when it was released last year as it was a hybrid SUV model from a mass-market manufacturer that wasn't offered in non-hybrid form. Despite its attractive styling, only being available as a hybrid could have restricted its appeal in some markets. However, it looks to have been a successful decision by the South Korean automaker, and now the Niro has just been named the 2018 Green SUV of the Year by the Green Car Journal.

Ever since the Kia Niro landed with dealers early last year, it's turned out to be a popular choice with consumers looking for a hybrid crossover with attractive styling. The Niro saw off challenges from a number of well-positioned rivals to take the 2018 Green SUV of the Year Award, including models from the likes of Chevrolet, Mini, Mazda, and Volvo that also made it to the list of finalists.

Orth Hedrick, the vice president of planning and strategy at Kia Motors America, said of the awards, "We're thrilled to have received this special distinction from Green Car Journal. The Niro represents years of hard work by Kia to provide a hybrid that is fun, versatile, economical, and a pleasure to look at and drive. It's immensely gratifying to all of us that the Niro is recognized by Green Car Journal as the 2018 Green SUV of the Year."

The editor and publisher of Green Car Journal, Ron Cogan, commented, "The Kia Niro impresses on many levels with its appealing style, functionality and features. What's equally important is its hybrid powertrain and affordable price point, a combination that makes the Niro accessible to a great many buyers who wish to drive with a smaller environmental footprint."

At the core of Niro's innovative powertrain, and making it such an environmentally-friendly SUV, is Kia's impressive Full Parallel Hybrid System. The system combines the power of a hybrid-optimized petrol engine with a highly efficient, lightweight electric motor and a powerful lithium-ion polymer battery. The result is a crossover SUV that offers smooth, reliable performance at the same time as delivering outstanding hybrid efficiency and low CO2 emissions.