

AFP





Jaguar Land Rover has a lot of new product coming through at the moment, and three new models from the luxury British manufacturer are set to share the spotlight at the upcoming New York International Auto Show.

The Range Rover SV Coupe, the world's first full-size luxury SUV coupe, made its global debut in Geneva recently, so New York will be the first time this very limited edition flagship model will be seen on American soil.

Another model making its US debut at the show is the long-awaited all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, which is the first foray into the world of all-electric vehicles for the UK brand.

While those two have already been unveiled recently in Geneva, the company will giving a global reveal in New York to the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR, which will be the quickest version yet of the award-winning SUV. The F-Pace had the honour of being named the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) last year in the overall and design categories for 2017, and has also won a number of other global awards since its launch as Jaguar's first SUV. The all new F-Pace SVR is engineered in the U.K. by the company's Special Vehicle Operations unit.

It's now 50 years since Land Rover first gave the world the Range Rover, and the SV Coupe will be the quickest and most powerful variant to date as well as the first version to return to a two-door format since the original. This new flagship model is to be limited to just 999 examples worldwide and is intended to set new standards for materials and craftsmanship while also offering buyers extensive options for personalizing their SVR Coupe.

The Jaguar I-Pace is the battery electric model the manufacturer claims the world has been waiting for. As well as adopting the SUV body style the world appears to love so much at the moment, the I-Pace also boasts a state-of-the-art 90 kWh lithium-ion battery delivering a range of up to 480 km on a single charge. The battery unit will also be capable of being recharged from depleted to 80 per cent of a full charge in as little as 40 minutes using DC charging (150kW).

Jaguar Land Rover is committed to investing more than £4 billion in the coming year on new product creation and further capital expenditure, and from as soon as 2020 every new Jaguar Land Rover vehicle will be electrified to some extent.