

The Associated Press





ROME -- A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worker died overnight in an accident at the group's facility in Cassino, in central Italy, prompting unions to call a local strike to demand stricter safety rules.

A company spokesman said Tuesday the 40-year-old worker, Fabrizio Greco, died while he was moving a heavy mould in the cold press area of the plant. The man died soon after the accident, despite swift medical assistance. Magistrates are investigating the death.

The three main sector unions called for an eight-hour strike on Tuesday at the Cassino plant, where Fiat Chrysler produces the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Giulietta and Stelvio models.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler expressed its closeness to the family and said it is co-operating with the authorities looking into the causes of the accident.