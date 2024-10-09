Autos

    • Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada

    People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
    Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.

    Approximately 239,000 newer-model Honda and Acura vehicles have voluntarily been recalled by the makers over a defective part in the steering gear box.

    Honda said in a news release Wednesday that the issue can increase risk of crash or injury because it may become harder to steer.

    "An improperly produced gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear," Honda Canada said.

    "In addition, the worm gear spring reload was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between components. Excessive friction between these components can cause increased steering effort and difficulty, or 'sticky' steering."

    A similar recall was issued south of the border, impacting about 1.7 million vehicles in the U.S.

    Which vehicles are recalled in Canada?

    Drivers of the following vehicles are told to arrange a free repair at an authorized dealership:

    • 2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan
    • 2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback
    • 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan
    • 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback
    • 2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R
    • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V
    • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
    • 2023-2025 Honda HR-V
    • 2023-2025 Acura Integra
    • 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

    Mechanics will add grease and replace the work gear spring, the company said, adding that drivers of those vehicles will be contacted by mail about the issue.

