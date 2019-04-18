

Relaxnews





On Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show, Hyundai finally unveiled the compact but "bold" 2020 Venue that it has been teasing for weeks.

To prepare for the launch of the 2020 Venue, Hyundai has been publishing teaser images of the model's name badge, design sketches, and even photographs of millennials partying on a rooftop. On Wednesday, the entry SUV finally made its debut in New York.

The 2020 Venue joins the current SUV lineup as the seventh in the segment and the smallest; despite the size, Hyundai promises that it's "big on practicality and personality" thanks to a collection of advanced safety, multimedia, and connectivity tech that comes standard.

The suite of safety tech includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collisions, Driver Attention, and Rear Cross-Traffic warnings to provide passengers with a "relaxing experience during urban driving adventures."

In terms of connectivity and multimedia system technology, the Venue is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display -- which includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto -- as well as a rearview monitor. Furthermore, the company's Blue Link connected car service offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, so you can do things like remotely start your car in the dead of winter by simply talking to your Google Home.

The SUV is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission automatic. It's estimated to provide 33 miles per gallon.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will hit dealerships in Q4 of this year and is available in "fun, youthful colors" like Intense Blue, Green Apple, and Denim. This last option can be combined with a denim cloth and leatherette interior and white roof.