

Relaxnews





Hyundai has revealed the 2020 Sonata Hybrid, and while this generation of the model hangs onto the conventional Sonata exterior design, it gained a few extra features to freshen up its style including an updated grille, a more defined spoiler, and -- most notably -- a solar roof.

Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Hyundai Sonata; naturally, the model was expected to come with a hybrid trim, and on Monday, the 2020 Sonata Hybrid was officially announced.

For the most part, the exterior design of the hybrid iteration resembles that of its gas-powered counterpart; however, it gets its own refreshed grille and distinctive spoiler. The biggest external difference between this moderately-electric model and those only with an engine is that the Sonata Hybrid has a solar panel on the roof.

According to the company, which was a bit stingy on details, this roof can increase the vehicle's overall yearly range by about 1,300 kilometres as long as the car gets six hours of sun each day -- factoring out to about two extra miles of range every day.

So far, Hyundai has only revealed the powertrain specs of the model designed for the Korean market which consists of a 4-cylinder 2.0-liter internal combustion engine that produces 150 hp paired with an electric motor that produces 51 hp. When working together, the total horsepower output measures in at 192 hp and it's sent to all four wheels via a six-speed hybrid automatic transmission.

Furthermore, the hybrid Sonata is equipped with Active Shift Control, a technology designed to speed up shift times by 30 per cent.

According to their site, the gas version of the 2020 Sonata will launch this fall. No information about the hybrid's availability have been disclosed at this point.