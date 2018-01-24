

The Associated Press





DETROIT -- Hyundai is recalling nearly 88,000 cars in the U.S. because an electrical short in the antilock brake system could cause engine compartment fires.

The recall affects certain 2006 Sonatas and 2006 through 2011 Azeras.

Hyundai says in government documents that water can get into the antilock brake module, which can overheat and cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. It was not clear if the cars should be parked outside until repairs are made.

Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical box to shut down the antilock brake modules while the cars are turned off. But it was unclear if the fix would solve the problem of electrical shorts while the engines are on.

Hyundai said it may provide more guidance Wednesday. A message also was left for a spokesman at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the government's auto safety watchdog agency.

The recall should begin Feb. 23. Documents show one overheated module in South Korea and one fire in the U.S., but no injuries.