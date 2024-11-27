Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
The recall covers certain Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
Hyundai says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail. That can reduce visibility and increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.
In a statement to CTV News, Hyundai Canada said the recall impacts approximately 48,500 vehicles. More than 226,000 vehicles have been recalled south of the border.
Drivers can check whether their car is impacted by searching their vehicle identification number on Hyundai's website.
Dealers will replace the cameras at no cost to owners.
With files from CTV News’ Luca Caruso-Moro
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
'How can this happen?' B.C. man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey, B.C., late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Elon Musk publicized the names of U.S. government employees he wants to cut. It's terrifying federal workers
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
LIVE NOW More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Inuit Nunangat University closer to realization with $50M Mastercard investment
The president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami says the dream to open an Inuit-led university is one step closer to realization after a $50 million investment from the Mastercard Foundation.
Canadian non-profit that facilitates abortion pill access sees surge in U.S. requests
A Canadian non-profit that helps women obtain the abortion pill in countries with restrictions says it saw a fourfold increase in U.S. requests after the presidential election.
'How can this happen?' B.C. man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey, B.C., late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
-
Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
G7 ministers throw support behind Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire but make no mention of ICC warrant
Foreign ministers from leading industrialized countries threw their strong support Tuesday behind an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah but sidestepped the question of whether to enforce an international arrest warrant for Israel's leader over the war in Gaza.
Police say FBI agent sexually assaulted 2 women after promise of free tattoos, modeling
An FBI agent charged in Maryland with sexually assaulting two women contacted his alleged victims through social media with a promise to give them free tattoos and modeling work, police said Tuesday as they encouraged other potential victims to come forward.
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, announcing a rare diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.
Concerns over housing and immigration make for a volatile campaign in Ireland's election
Voters in Ireland go to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament, and many are unhappy. A housing crisis and rising immigration are driving discontent with center-right governing parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.
American schools are bracing for upheaval over fear of mass deportations
Last time Donald Trump was president, rumors of immigration raids terrorized the Oregon community where Gustavo Balderas was the school superintendent.
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
-
'We need to address those issues': Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won't denounce Trump tariff threat
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Canada should address U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border concerns in the next two months, before he's back in the White House, instead of comparing our situation to Mexico's and arguing the tariff threats are unjustified.
Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, no other cases identified
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
Doctors say it's fine to pee in the shower
Here's a secret that’s not really a secret, many people pee in the shower. Maybe you're one of those people who don't care since it's all going down the same drain, or perhaps you're one of those who find it unhygienic.
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
Australia's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban children younger than 16 years old from social media, leaving it to the Senate to finalize the world-first law.
'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands
It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.
Harvey Weinstein files legal claim alleging lack of medical care and hygiene at Rikers Island jail
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers filed a legal claim Tuesday against New York City, alleging that he is receiving substandard medical treatment in unhygienic conditions while in custody at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.
It's almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?
It's almost that time of year: Spotify is gearing up to release its annual Wrapped, personalized recaps of users' listening habits and year in audio.
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
Bank of Canada says Trump's proposed tariffs would impact both economies
The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his threat of tariffs on Canada, it would have an impact on both economies and the central bank would incorporate those into its economic forecasts.
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England
John Tinniswood, an Englishman born the same year the Titanic sank and who survived two world wars and two global pandemics, has died aged 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, months after it recognized him as the world's oldest man.
China's hottest new tourist attraction is 5,000 feet in the air
The newest of these not-for-the-faint-of-heart structures is called Tianti (“Sky Ladder” in Chinese). It clocks in at 168 metres and stretches between two cliffs at a height of 5,000 feet, according to Chinese state media.
Intact Financial signs partnership deal with women's pro hockey league
Property and casualty insurance company Intact Financial Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League.
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
Bombers GM Walters sees no need to blow up roster despite another Grey Cup loss
Kyle Walters doesn't believe losing a third consecutive Grey Cup means the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' roster should be blown up.
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Beaver shot with arrow near Orillia on the road to recovery
A beaver found with an arrow shot through its torso is now recovering at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. after a massive rescue effort.
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach
Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.
Storm expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to B.C.'s north coast
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
Accused in fatal Calgary hit-and-run found not guilty
Crown prosecutors couldn't prove a Calgary man was the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Alek Athiebiok Akot in 2022.
Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say
The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.
Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
Three suspects in Jewellery store theft in Pembroke, Ont. sought by OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a break-and-enter at a jewellery store in Pembroke, Ont. on Nov. 13.
Supreme Court says Quebec must provide more money for First Nations police force
The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec must provide more money for a First Nations police force after acting dishonourably by refusing to negotiate the funding terms.
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
Scammers steal $6.7K through fake e-transfer links in marketplace purchases: EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about an e-transfer scam targeting people selling on online platforms such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell deepens
Edmonton managed to get into single digits on Tuesday as temperatures climbed to -8 C in the evening. But, that's it for single-digit temperatures for the rest of the month.
NDP leader vows to fight for Nova Scotians after official opposition win
The morning after Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party bumped the Liberals and claimed victory as the province’s official opposition, Claudia Chender says her party is ready to get to work and fight for what Nova Scotians need and deserve.
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
-
Man given 5 year sentence for fatal 2021 booze fueled fight in Regina home
A now 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a total of five years behind bars for the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man in Regina after an alcohol fueled fight in the basement of a home.
Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina
Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
The Riche stuff: Off-season addition enjoying early success with Saskatoon Blades
The Saskatoon Blades were back in action Tuesday after a rare day off due to the snow Monday.
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
Trio in North Bay charged after reports of a fight lead police to find $281K in drugs
Two women, including a young offender, and a man have been charged in North Bay after police discovered $281,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
Significant drug seizure reported in Grey Bruce
On Nov. 14, Grey Bruce OPP got the tip about a person of interest travelling on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation towards Saugeen Shores. Officers were able to find the vehicle and learned both the driver and passenger were being sought by police.
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
More than a dozen students were on a school bus when it slid into a ditch early Wednesday morning.
Barrie police arrest Brampton man allegedly found with drugs, loaded semi-automatic pistol
Barrie police officers say concern for a passenger in a parked vehicle turned into an arrest, drug charges and the seizure of a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.
Season's first weather advisory in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued its first weather advisory of the season for our region.
Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police
If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.
Alleged impaired driver charged after crash
Essex County OPP officers charged a man with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.
LaSalle approves $200-million commercial development
Located at the corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, the overhaul will create about 145,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a town report.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Alberta NDP concerned postal strike plan could hinder upcoming byelection
Alberta's Opposition NDP says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that is set for a week before Christmas.
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
Sault police issue alert about surge in grandparent scams
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service warned residents Tuesday about a surge in grandparent scams targeting local senior citizens.
Sault road reopens after building safely demolished
A building on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie is in danger of collapsing because of heavy snow.
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.