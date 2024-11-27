Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.

Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.

The recall covers certain Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Hyundai says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail. That can reduce visibility and increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.

In a statement to CTV News, Hyundai Canada said the recall impacts approximately 48,500 vehicles. More than 226,000 vehicles have been recalled south of the border.

Drivers can check whether their car is impacted by searching their vehicle identification number on Hyundai's website.

Dealers will replace the cameras at no cost to owners.

With files from CTV News’ Luca Caruso-Moro