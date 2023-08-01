Vehicle recall: 400 people injured by exploding airbag inflators

This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Chevrolet sign at a Chevrolet dealership in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Chevrolet sign at a Chevrolet dealership in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS