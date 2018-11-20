

AFP





Honda has announced an addition to the light-truck lineup: an all-American made 2019 Honda SUV that will make its worldwide debut in L.A.

At the LA Auto Show in a couple weeks, the 2019 Honda Passport will make its official debut after a 10-month old rumour, reviving the long-retired Passport name -- out of service since 2002.

This model will be Honda's fourth SUV and sixth light-truck model beside the Pilot, Odyssey minivan, and Ridgeline pickup, bridging the gap between leisure driving and "weekend off-road, all-weather adventure capability."

The company prides itself on designing, developing, and manufacturing this model in the U.S. by American teams.

Accompanying the announcement on Thursday were two teaser images and a 44-second long video. No further specs were revealed. Instead, Honda discussed its drive to continue solidifying its already wide-ranging span of SUVs and light trucks.

The reveal event will take place on November 27 at 3:30pm PST (and will be livestreamed), a day before it makes its global debut at the LA Auto Show. Early next year, the SUV will be officially launched.