Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
The Honda Accord was named Green Car of the Year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, beating rvals from Audi, BMW, Mazda and Toyota (Image: Honda)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 1:03AM EDT
TOKYO -- Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display.
There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem, Honda Motor Co. spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori said Friday.
The Tokyo-based automaker said that apart from the U.S. recall, Honda is recalling 14,000 vehicles in Canada, more than 6,000 vehicles in Germany and nearly 3,000 in South Korea for the same problem.
The software will be updated free of charge, the company said.
It said the rear camera display does not show the images properly when the driver shifts into rear in the affected vehicles, a problem that can be dangerous and does not comply with U.S. requirements.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
- Cadillac HQ returning to Michigan after short stint in New York
- Uber to pay US$148M over concealed data breach
- Daimler CEO Zetsche to be succeeded by head of development
- Ferrari bringing 50s-inspired racers and a drop-top to 2018 Paris Motor Show