Greg Anderson breaks NHRA Pro Stock victory record with 98th
Greg Anderson broke the Pro Stock victory record with his 98th win Sunday in the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex.
The 60-year-old Anderson won when Chris McGaha red-lighted in the final.
"I saw (McGaha's red light) on the scoreboard and I had a difficult time getting to the finish line from third gear on down," Anderson said. "I think I took my arm off the shifter and pumped my fist a couple of times in between gears. I shouldn't even be looking at (the scoreboard) but for some stupid reason I looked at the scoreboard and I saw mine was on. That was a hell of a relief."
Anderson, the four-time season champion and current points leader, broke a tie with Warren Johnson for the class record. Anderson once worked as Johnson's crew chief.
"It's been a big build-up and I've had such a fantastic race car all year, it was almost impossible for it not to happen, but at the same time there's so many great drivers that can whip you," Anderson said. "There's no guarantees it would happen, so I knew now was the time. I certainly expected myself to step up and get it done. I'm honored to be part of this and thank goodness we got it done."
Anderson qualified first in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro en route to his sixth victory at the track.
Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the fourth of seven events in Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Ashley beat Steve Torrence with a 3.759-second run at 326.40 mph for his second career victory.
Capps won for the first time in Dallas since 1998, beating Matt Hagan with a 3.930 at 326.87 in in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. He has two victories this year and 68 overall.
Defending series champion Smith moved into the points lead, topping Hector Arana Jr. with a 6.839 at 199.08 on an EBR. He has five victories this year and 31 overall.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 tablet
Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease.
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
U.K. police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
N.W.T.'s chief public health officer declares COVID-19 outbreak at legislature building
The chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at the legislature building in Yellowknife.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers
The graves of former prime ministers are set to be updated with new commemorative plaques that spell out how the leaders are remembered.
-
Women want grave of priest accused of abuse moved outside Indigenous community
A group of women in Kahnawake, Que. wants the remains of a Catholic priest who is accused of sexual abuse dug up and moved outside their community.
-
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
-
Charge dropped in Ontario man's terrorism hoax case: Lawyer
The lawyer for an Ontario man charged with falsely claiming to have committed terrorist acts says his client is relieved after the charge was withdrawn.
-
Health care expected to be focus of upcoming fall session of Nova Scotia legislature
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nova Scotia legislature will sit Tuesday with a full complement of 55 members.
World
-
'Freedom Day': Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19
Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.
-
U.S. Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
-
Huge fire extinguished at oil facility in southern Lebanon
Firefighters extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a storage tank at one of Lebanon's main oil facilities in the country's south Monday. The fire sent orange flames and a thick black column of smoke into the sky.
-
Early results show record low turnout in Iraq's election
Iraq saw a record low election turnout since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, the independent body that oversees the election said Monday.
-
Five Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir
Five Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Monday, officials said, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks.
-
U.K. police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.
Politics
-
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
-
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Elections Canada confirms Bloc win over Tories in Trois-Rivieres after recount
The Bloc Quebecois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivieres after a judicial recount.
Health
-
COVID-19 pandemic led to stark rise in depression, anxiety: study
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health led to millions of cases of depression and anxiety around the world, a new study has found.
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
Sci-Tech
-
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
-
Israeli archeologists discover ancient winemaking complex
Israeli archeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years.
-
Orcas spotted swimming close to seaplane dock in downtown Vancouver
A pair of orcas was spotted swimming extremely close to the seaplane dock in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood this weekend.
Entertainment
-
Paul McCartney says John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.
-
George Clooney nixes political career, sees U.S. recovery post-Trump
George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a "nice life" and is looking to reduce his workload.
-
Bing Crosby's heirs sell stake in estate to boost his work
Harry Crosby was 19 when his father, Bing, died in 1977. But when he goes to a shopping mall or party in December, there's a strong chance he'll hear his dad's voice singing 'White Christmas.'
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
Canadian auto assembly lines have seen production start and stop numerous times this year because of the severe semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics.
-
Afghanistan in midst of economic crisis as foreign aid dries up
Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the country has fallen into the most serious economic slide since the 1990s, with prices more than doubling for some products.
Lifestyle
-
Please don't kiss the runners at this year's Boston Marathon: organizers
In normal times, Boston Marathon runners might be offered an encouraging kiss from college students around the halfway point. But race organizers ask that we please have none of that during Monday's event.
-
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
-
Food banks pivot to pandemic-friendly donation events to stock up at Thanksgiving
Canadian food banks faced with a second pandemic-era Thanksgiving are counting on COVID-friendly donation events to keep the non-perishables rolling in at a time of year that's pivotal to their operations.
Sports
-
Fall in: Pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon returns
Despite making a wrong turn in the final mile, Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race at the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing the slightly detoured course in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 11 seconds -- just seven seconds off his record pace.
-
NHL Preview: What to know about the 2021-22 season
Thanks to the addition of the Seattle Kraken as the NHL's 32nd franchise and the return to a full schedule, 1,312 regular-season games are set to be played before the start of the playoffs next spring. Add 30 games in Beijing as the league's players return to the Olympics and the road to the Stanley Cup is a marathon.
-
Jon Gruden again says he's not a racist after Raiders loss
Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach's 2011 racial remark about players' union leader DeMaurice Smith.
Autos
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
Canadian auto assembly lines have seen production start and stop numerous times this year because of the severe semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its 'full self-driving' software to 1,000 owners this weekend.