

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds of jobs have been saved at an Oshawa, Ont. General Motors plant as the company invests $170 million to transform the facility.

GM Canada announced Wednesday that the current facility, which manufacturers several vehicles, will transition to stamping, sub-assembly and autonomous vehicle testing. The company says the move is expected to save 300 jobs.

“By maintaining a footprint in Oshawa, and keeping the plant intact, we save hundreds of jobs and this gives us the ability to build and create new jobs in the future. We are in a much better position than we were five months ago when the plant was closing,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias in a statement.

In November, GM announced it was ceasing production at the Oshawa plant by the end of 2019.

An estimated 2,600 jobs are expected to be affected by the decision.

With files from The Canadian Press