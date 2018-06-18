GM replaces 3 Cadillac sedans with 2, invests US$175M in plant
This March 27, 2018, file photo shows a Cadillac emblem on the front of a grill on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:02AM EDT
DETROIT -- General Motors is getting rid of three Cadillac sedans and replacing them with two new ones over the next 3 1/2 years.
The company says it's sinking $175 million into a Lansing, Michigan, factory to make replacements for the ATS compact, CTS midsize and XTS full-size cars.
The ATS won't be replaced but Cadillac hopes to cover its market with the new vehicles.
The ATS was designed to compete with the BMW 3 Series but never really caught on. The XTS was based on a Chevrolet Impala but also never sold well. It also overlapped with Cadillac's CT6 flagship large sedan.
GM would say only that the new cars will debut by the end of 2021. It would not give further details.
The changes will not increase the factory's workforce.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Auto parts firm Magna plans electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese company
- Audi CEO detained in diesel emissions case
- Prosecutor: VW responsible as a whole for diesel scandal
- Toyota investing $1 billion in ride-hailing company Grab
- Ont. mom charged after allowing 3-year-old to drive car on highway