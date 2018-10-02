German government agrees to plan to cut diesel pollution
An Audi A4 is parked at the headquarters of German car producer Audi prior to the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP / Matthias Schrader)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 3:04AM EDT
BERLIN -- Germany's government says it has come up with a plan to help reduce pollution from diesel vehicles while easing the burden on consumers worried about costly upgrades.
The issue is complicated politically in a country in love with its cars and where diesels are favoured by commuters and small businesses for their generally better efficiency and lower fuel costs. At the same time the government doesn't want to damage the country's automobile industry -- including manufacturers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW -- by saddling it with too many upgrade costs.
Its hand has been forced, however, after several cities began instituting piecemeal bans on older diesels to comply with European Union clean air rules on nitrogen oxide levels.
Details on the plan were to be announced later Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- The next generation of autonomous car tech can basically predict the future
- Fiat Chrysler's new CEO announces new management structure
- More stock whiplash as Tesla rebounds after Musk settlement
- 'Tis the season: Some B.C. highways will require winter tires starting Monday
- Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead