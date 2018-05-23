

The Associated Press





BERLIN - Officials of the northern German city of Hamburg have announced a ban on some diesel cars, to combat air pollution.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that parts of two streets in the city will be banned for older models of diesel cars and trucks starting next week Thursday.

The ban comes after Germany's top administrative court ruled in February that cities can ban diesel cars to combat air pollution. That decision was a further blow to diesel fuel technology after the revelations that German automaker Volkswagen cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

Last week, the European Union announced it would take six member states, including Germany, to court for exposing their citizens to too much air pollution.

The value of diesel vehicles in Germany already had fallen significantly, and their market share has fallen since the VW scandal broke in 2015.