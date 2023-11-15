General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
United Auto Workers union members have voted to approve a new contract with General Motors, making the company the first Detroit automaker to get a ratified deal that could end a contentious labour dispute and a series of punishing strikes.
A vote-tracking spreadsheet on the union's website shows that with all local union offices reporting, the contract passed by just over 3,400 votes, with 54.7 per cent in favor. A union spokesman on Thursday confirmed that the spreadsheet had the official GM totals.
The outcome was closer than expected after the UAW's celebrations of victories last month on many key demands that led to six weeks of targeted walkouts against GM, Ford and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles.
On Thursday the contract had a big lead in voting at Ford and Stellantis. Ratification was leading at Ford by more than 10,000 votes, with 66.7 per cent of ballots in favor. At Stellantis, the lead was over 5,700, with 66.5 per cent voting for the deal, according to the UAW website.
Voting continues at Ford through early Saturday with only two large factories in the Detroit area and some smaller facilities left to be counted. At Stellantis, three Detroit-area factories were the only large plants yet to vote, with tallies expected to be complete by Tuesday.
The three contracts, if approved by 146,000 union members, would dramatically raise pay for autoworkers, with increases and cost-of-living adjustments that would translate into a 33 per cent wage gain. Top assembly plant workers would get immediate 11 per cent raises and earn roughly US$42 per hour when the contracts expire in April of 2028.
At GM, about 46,000 workers were eligible to vote on the deal, and about 36,000 cast ballots.
Of the four GM plants that went on strike, workers at only a large SUV factory in Arlington, Texas, approved the contract. Workers in Wentzville, Missouri; Lansing Delta Township, Michigan; and Spring Hill, Tennessee, voted it down. Workers said that longtime employees at GM were unhappy they didn't get larger pay raises like newer workers, and they wanted a bigger pension increase.
"I'm not ungrateful, but I feel like it could have been better," said Andrea Repasky, a body shop worker at GM's pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, who voted against the deal.
Repasky said she's happy that temporary workers will be hired faster and won't have to wait multiple years to reach the full assembly worker pay rate, now about US$32 per hour. She's also glad that workers at parts warehouses and component factories will get the top wage.
But she says she'll get only US$4 per hour more at ratification, and her pay will have gone up only US$7 per hour since 2006 due to concessions made to help the company out of dire financial straits during the Great Recession. "I would have been happy if we would have gotten a bigger jump up front," she said. "I just think in 17 years, US$7 more is not too good of a deal."
She also wanted to see larger pension increases as well as defined benefit pensions and health care in retirement for workers hired after 2007. With GM making healthy profits, she's worried that the union may have missed the chance to get more because the company may not be doing as well in 2028.
Many newer hires wanted defined benefit pension plans instead of defined contribution plans. But the companies agreed to contribute 10 per cent per year into 401(k) plans instead.
Keith Crowell, the local union president at GM's Arlington plant, said the factory has a diverse group of workers from full- and part-time temporary hires to longtime assembly line employees. Full-time temporary workers liked the large raises they received and the chance to get top union pay, he said. But many longtime workers didn't think immediate pay raises were enough to make up for concessions granted to GM in 2008, he said.
"There was something in there for everybody, but everybody couldn't get everything they wanted," Crowell said. "At least we're making a step in the right direction to recover from 2008."
Citing the automakers' strong profits, UAW President Shawn Fain has insisted it was well past time to make up for the 2008 concessions.
Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, said GM has more older workers than the other two companies, so he expected the vote to be closer there. About half of GM's factory workers were hired before 2007. "They may have felt they were not listened to enough," Masters said of the workers.
He expects the contracts to be ratified at Ford and Stellantis and said only lopsided votes against the deals that run counter to the current trends could sink the agreements. "It certainly seems that they're on track to pass," he said.
President Joe Biden has hailed the resolution of the strikes as an early victory for what he calls a worker-centred economy. But the success of the contracts will ultimately hinge on the ability of automakers to keep generating profits as they shift toward electric vehicles.
Thousands of UAW members joined picket lines in targeted strikes starting Sept. 15 before the tentative deals were reached late last month. Rather than striking at one company, the union targeted individual plants at all three automakers. At the peak of the strikes, about 46,000 workers a were walking picket lines.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Caught on camera: Moose rescued from barbed wire fence in southern Alberta
A southern Alberta man and his son are guaranteed to be on Santa's 'nice' list this year after freeing a young moose that had become tangled in a barbed wire fence.
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike on one of the chain's busiest days of year
Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations walked off the job Thursday in what organizers said was the largest strike yet in the 2-year-old effort to unionize the company's stores.
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Canadian man who attacked Pelosi's husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
A jury on Thursday convicted the Canadian man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home last year of federal charges for seeking to hold her hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
-
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
-
At sprawling San Fran APEC summit, Canada opts for more intimate, one-on-one approach
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraced a more intimate form of Pacific Rim diplomacy Thursday as he sat down with several world leaders on the margins of a sprawling international summit in California.
Health
-
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
-
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
-
OPINION
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.