General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.
The company said in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will remain stationary in similar cases in the future.
The Oct. 2 crash forced Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide after California regulators found that its cars posed a danger to public safety. The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the license for Cruise, which was transporting passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.
In the crash, a human-driven vehicle hit a pedestrian, sending the person into the path of a Cruise autonomous vehicle. The Cruise initially stopped but then pulled to the right to get out of traffic, pulling the person about 20 feet (six metres) forward.
Cruise says in documents that it already has updated software in test vehicles that are being supervised by human safety drivers. The driverless fleet will get the new software before resuming operations, the company says.
Cruise has also tested a robotaxi service in Los Angeles, as well as cities like Phoenix and Austin, Texas.
Cruise said in a statement Wednesday that it did the recall even though it determined that a similar crash with a risk of serious injury could happen again every 10 million to 100 million miles without the update.
"We strive to continually improve and to make these events even rarer," the statement said. "As our software continues to improve, it is likely we will file additional recalls to inform both NHTSA and the public of updates to enhance safety across our fleet."
Cruise said that after examining its system, it has decided to add a chief safety officer, hire a law firm to review its response to the Oct. 2 crash, appoint a third-party engineering firm to find the technical cause, and adopt companywide "pillars" to focus on safety and transparency.
The recall comes after U.S. regulators opened an investigation Oct. 16 into four reports that Cruise vehicles may not exercise proper caution around pedestrians. The reports, including two injuries, involved vehicles operating autonomously and "encroaching on pedestrians present in or entering roadways, including pedestrian crosswalks in the proximity of the intended travel path of the vehicles."
While the Department of Motor Vehicles didn't elaborate on specific reasons for its suspension of Cruise's license, the agency accused Cruise of misrepresenting safety information about the autonomous technology in its vehicles. The revocation followed a series of incidents that heightened concerns about the hazards and inconveniences caused by Cruise's robotaxis.
The DMV and others have accused Cruise of not initially sharing all video footage of the accident, but the robotaxi operator pushed back -- saying it disclosed the full video to state and federal officials.
General Motors Co., has ambitious goals for Cruise. The Detroit automaker had been expecting annual revenue of US$1 billion from Cruise by 2025 -- a big jump from the US$106 million in revenue last year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
-
NDP keeps carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
'The Legend of Zelda' will be made into a live-action film
Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game 'The Legend of Zelda,' the Japanese company behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday. The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by Wes Ball.
-
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.