Future mobility: 6 vehicle concepts on display at the LA Auto Show
Renault EZ-Ultimo concept (Bertrand LE PLUARD)
Relaxnews
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 1:15PM EST
Electrification was a strong trend among concepts seen at the LA Auto Show this year, as well as ideas about how cars can make traveling safer and more comfortable. And though we probably won't be seeing these vehicle or tech concepts on the road just yet, we'll definitely see some of the features in action sooner rather than later in upcoming models. The LA Auto Show runs through December 9.
Audi e-tron GT
This sporty electric sedan concept debuted just two months after Audi's first electric model was announced. In just 3.5 seconds, the coupe can go from 0-60 mph and look amazing doing it.
BMW Vision iNEXT
The iNEXT concept is a vehicle whose interior design looks more like a living room than a car. With its "Shy Tech," this model definitely showcases the next generation of integrated smart technology.
Byton K-Byte Concept
This level 4 autonomous electric sedan can light up to warn pedestrians it's near and sports a 49-inch display where the instrument panel should be.
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Cargo
This hippie concept is a charming throwback with some seriously contemporary tech upgrades. Volkswagen designed this electric van to revolutionize parcel delivery which means you could see one outside your door as early as 2022.
Renault EZ-Ultimo
The autonomous EZ-Ultimo, unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in October and now on show in LA, could take future you to a business meeting in ultimate luxury. Designed to be used in high-end ride-hailing services, this lounge-like vehicle may be more comfortable than wherever it is you're traveling.
Most likely to impress at the @LAAS. Introducing the #etronGT concept, our first fully-electric supercar. pic.twitter.com/o4gjbelZEp— Audi (@Audi) November 29, 2018
The future of transportation is here. BMW Vision #iNEXT stuns at the #LAAutoShow. pic.twitter.com/0vm5gSK3ZF— BMW USA (@BMWUSA) November 30, 2018
Day 2 at @automobilityLA has been focused around media coverage, executive interviews, and a presentation about artificial intelligence from our CEO, Carsten Breitfeld. He also unveiled the K-Byte Concept to the U.S. market. #BYTON #BYTONCars #AutoMobilityLA #meetBYTON #timetobe pic.twitter.com/NHj4JxONlM— BYTON (@BYTONcars) November 28, 2018
Meet the newest member of the I.D. Family—a new generation of fully-connected electric vehicles—I.D. BUZZ CARGO, which features long range driving capability. We reimagined CARGO in LA as a support vehicle for the I.D. R Pikes Peak record holder. pic.twitter.com/J4XbcoPRMW— Volkswagen USA (@VW) November 28, 2018
#ParisMotorShow | Only 20 minutes to go before the Groupe #Renault #Live press conference at @MondialAuto in #Paris! Stay tuned… �� pic.twitter.com/LpNjmM5O0K— Groupe Renault (@Groupe_Renault) October 2, 2018
Today we have shared our vision for the future, focusing on consumer experiences.#FutureIsMobility #Freedomtomove @AutoMobilityLA pic.twitter.com/DkXutjy3zm— Håkan Samuelsson (@hakan_samuel) November 28, 2018