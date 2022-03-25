Formula 1 shifts from racing to human rights in Saudi Arabia

A view of the circuit is seen during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, 2022. (Hassan Ammar / AP) A view of the circuit is seen during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, 2022. (Hassan Ammar / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS