Former BMW executive Duesmann named new CEO at rival Audi
In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo then member of the board of the German car manufacturer BMW, Markus Duesmann, attends a press conference in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 11:00AM EST
BERLIN -- German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive.
Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1.
Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, of which Audi is a part, called Duesmann an "excellent engineer."
Audi has struggled to keep up with rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Calgary named top driving city in the world in 2019 Driving Cities Index
- GM strike pushes industrial production down 0.8% last month
- Former BMW executive Duesmann named new CEO at rival Audi
- Ferrari aims to entice new clients with Roma coupe
- Consumer Reports finds vehicle redesigns come with glitches