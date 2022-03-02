Ford's fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

In this photo made on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the badging logo is seen on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) In this photo made on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the badging logo is seen on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MORE AUTOS NEWS