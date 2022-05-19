Ford recalls vehicles including nearly 3,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk

Ford Motor Company's blue oval logo is shown at a dealership in east Denver in this Sunday, April 25, 2021, photograph. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Ford Motor Company's blue oval logo is shown at a dealership in east Denver in this Sunday, April 25, 2021, photograph. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS