Ford recalls 327K pickups again to fix engine heater cables
Ford F-series trucks (Photo: Ford)
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 10:19AM EDT
DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford is recalling 327,000 F-Series pickup trucks in North America for a second time to fix problems with engine block heater cables that can cause fires.
In December the company recalled 874,000 trucks because water and contaminants can get into the cables and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and fires.
About 327,000 owners took trucks to dealers for the fix, but the inspection may have inadvertently damaged the cables. Now dealers will disable the cables for all recalled trucks and replace them when parts are available.
The recall covers F-150s from 2015 through 2019, as well as Super Duty trucks from 2017 through 2019.
Ford says it knows of one fire in the U.S. and two in Canada that could be related to the problem.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Ford recalls 327K pickups again to fix engine heater cables
- Hyundai publishes design sketches of upcoming SUV
- Mercedes 2020 AMG CLA 35 announced ahead of New York debut
- Ford's 'Mustang-inspired' future electric SUV to have 600-km range
- Ontario may change licence plate slogan to 'A Place to Grow': reports