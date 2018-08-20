If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a new Ford Mustang Bullitt, there's still hope: you could snag one of these magnificent cars for as little as $10. The Mustang Bullitt is a fabulous car, of course, and this one is a very special one-of-a-kind Bullitt in Kona Blue.

There's a catch, of course: for $10 you get a raffle ticket to win the car. There will be 60,000 tickets sold in total. But if you're not lucky enough to get the winning ticket, you can console yourself with the knowledge that your $10 has gone to the very worthy cause of helping to fund research into juvenile diabetes.

This very special car was unveiled to the public at the weekend at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise event held in Detroit. As well as its one-off paint job in Kona Blue (all the others will be produced in either in Highland Green or Shadow Black), the Mustang Bullitt also features some unique alloy wheels and blue stitching throughout the interior.

Like the other Bullitt models Ford is producing, under the bonnet there's a spectacularly powerful 480 horsepower 5.0-litre V-8 engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, which also has a retro gear knob made to look like a cue ball.

The new Bullitt Mustang pays homage to Steve McQueen's iconic car in the 1968 movie "Bullitt." This is generally thought to be the first movie where an action car chase had a starring role: McQueen's 1968 Highland Green Mustang fastback does battle with a sinister-looking Dodge Charger on the hilly streets of San Francisco.

This is the third time Ford is offering a production version of the Bullitt Mustang, and this year it's to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic movie. Raffle tickets to win the one-off Kona Blue version can be purchased here until Nov. 9. The winner will be announced a few days later, on Nov. 13.