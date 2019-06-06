

Relaxnews





After 13 years of being sold in North America, the Ford Fusion will officially be discontinued in 2020.

Early last year, Ford revealed its plans to phase out sedan models in the U.S. in favor of trucks, crossovers, and SUVs. As of today, the Focus is already unavailable, and the Fiesta and Taurus are on their way out; On Wednesday, Automotive News reported that the final car in the company's North American profile apart from the Mustang -- the Fusion -- will see its last version come out in 2020.

Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz said that for the model's final production year, the company aims to "simplify the offering and focus on maximizing the more popular SE, SEL, and Titanium models."

Though the model sold well throughout 2014 and 2015, it couldn't compete with its Toyota, Honda and Nissan branded competitors in the segment. In 2018, US Fusion sales dropped 17%, but this year, the sales went back up by almost 9%. Still, this rise was not enough to continue the model or replace it with a fresher version.

Next year, we can expect to see hybrid versions of the Mustang and F-150 truck as well as an updated Escape, Bronco, and Explorer.