Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a car on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a car on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS