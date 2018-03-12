

AFP





These weird and wonderful machines, heralding the future of the automotive industry, are always crowd-pleasers at car shows. A host of concept cars are once again making headlines at the Geneva Motor Show, where various models will be on show until March 18, 2018.

Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept

The future of Aston Martin's premium brand Lagonda will lie in electric and autonomous vehicles. With the Lagonda Vision Concept, the British carmaker showcases its vision of luxury mobility. Onboard, passengers can pivot their seats to create a cozy, social atmosphere surrounded by prestige materials like carbon and cashmere. Two production Lagonda models inspired by the concept could materialize by 2023.

Hyundai Kite

The Kite electric buggy concept is the fruit of a collaboration between Hyundai and the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy. It's a two-seater buggy with a futuristic look that transforms into a single-seater jet ski. It's certainly impressive, but the chances of this prototype coming to market are slim.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

With this new fully electric crossover concept, Porsche debuts innovative display and operating technology with touchscreen and eye-tracking control. A camera in the rear-view mirror detects what the driver is looking at, such as specific onboard instruments, then displays whatever the driver is interested in on a head-up display optimally positioned in the driver's field of vision.

Renault EZ-GO

The Renault EZ-Go didn't go unnoticed at the Swiss show. Described by the carmaker as a "robo-vehicle," it is designed for public or private transportation in urban environments. Essentially a connected and autonomous car-sharing concept, the vehicle is designed to simplify urban travel, offering a stress-free and comfortable solution. Speed is limited to 50km/h. It is the first in a series of concept cars Renault has in store for 2018.

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion

The Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion electric and autonomous sedan puts artificial intelligence to use in the automotive industry. In the future, this technology will allow the vehicle to analyze and interpret the many types of situations encountered on the road. The I.D. Vizzion already uses facial recognition to prevent unauthorized users from taking the controls (gestures and voice commands). Moreover, level-five autonomous driving, for fully driverless mobility, allows each passenger to make full use of their time onboard. The I.D. Vizzion "open space" interior proposes a customizable cabin, ensuring the wellbeing of all vehicle passengers.