Piaggio unveiled its electric Vespa prototype at the 2016 edition of Milan's EICMA motorcycle show, before presenting a production model called the Elettrica one year later. This eagerly awaited scooter is finally set to enter production in September 2018, with online sales opening in Europe in October and the first shipments due before the end of the year.

Vespa is moving towards greener mobility with its new fully electric scooter, which is silent, customizable and, in theory, boasts performance worthy of a regular 50cc model. The Vespa Elettrica promises 2kW of power, with peaks of 4kW. The Italian manufacturer announces a range of around 100km and a four-hour charging time for the scooter's lithium-ion battery.

The Elettrica features a multimedia platform that can be accessed via a TFT display. Bluetooth connectivity also makes it possible to enjoy content from a smartphone.

The Vespa Elettrica will first go on sale in Europe before rolling out to the US and Asia in 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Note that a hybrid version of the scooter is set to follow.