The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 7:44AM EST
DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 410,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in the U.S. because they can catch fire.
The recall covers certain F-150s from the 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.
The company says in government documents posted Friday that water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and possible fires.
Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S. There have been no reports of injuries.
Dealers will inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start Jan. 7.
F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicle in the United States.
