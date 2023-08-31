Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada

Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled about 320,000 cars in the U.S. The recall is aimed at addressing a potential issue that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside of the vehicle.

The recall in Canada affects 7,207 Rio sedans with from 2016 and 2017, 12,110 Optima sedans from 2016 to 2018, and 599 Optima Hybrid, and Optima Plug-in Hybrid vehicles with model years 2016 to 2018, a spokesperson for Kia Canada said in an email on Thursday.

Kia Canada says affected vehicle owners would receive notifications via email. These emails will contain instructions directing owners to visit their nearest Kia dealership, where the trunk latch base subassembly will be replaced with a new one, as per Kia's announcement.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.